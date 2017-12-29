Natural Gas Price Rises in First Quarter of 2018

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commissionon 28th of December approved the price of natural gas for the first quarter of 2018. It is by 2.75% higher than the current price.

Prices of heat energy will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season. There will be no change in electricity prices for residential and non-residential consumers on the regulated market.

In the decision of the regulator, the approved gas price for the first quarter, at which Bulgargaz EAD (the sole public supplier of natural gas for Bulgaria) sells natural gas to end suppliers and customers connected to the gas transmission network, amounts to BGN 352.65 per 1,000 cubic meters or BGN 33.39 / MWh (excluding excise and VAT). It is by 2.75% higher compared to the current price for the 4th quarter of 2017 and was determined on the basis of the submitted data and documents and after calculations according to the applied pricing model.

The natural gas price of BGN 352.65 per 1,000 cubic meters includes the component for the "public supply" service to the amount of 4.76 BGN / 1000 nm3, as well as the “public service obligation” component to the amount of 1.35 BGN / 1000 nm3, which covers the expenses of Bulgargaz EAD for storage of natural gas quantities in the gas storage facility in Chiren, according to the Emergency Plan. This price does not include prices for access and transmission through the gas transmission network, and the customers should pay them to the end suppliers according to the procedure of the Method for setting prices for access and transmission of natural gas through the gas transmission networks owned by Bulgartransgaz EAD, the regulator said, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.