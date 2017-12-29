NIMH: It will be Rainy with Maximum Temperatures of 9-14°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 29, 2017, Friday // 13:52| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There will be substantial clouds today with rainfalls mostly in the eastern half of the country. Over Western Bulgaria, the clouds will sometimes scatter and decrease.
There will be substantial clouds today with rainfalls mostly in the eastern half of the country. Over Western Bulgaria, the clouds will sometimes scatter and decrease.
The southwestern wind will weaken and transform into northwestern later in the day, bringing cold air. The maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 14°C, in Sofia around 9°C.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
- » Trump Ironizes Global Warming in Anticipation of the Coldest Day Ever Recorded
- » Cloudy with Maximum Temperatures Between 8°C and 13°C
- » A Snowstorm Stopped Flights and Trains in Japan
- » Snowstorms Left 24,000 Households in the UK Without Electricity
- » The Visibility of Trakia Highway between Sliven and St. Zagora is Decreased
- » The Air in Sofia is Again Heavily Polluted
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)