NIMH: It will be Rainy with Maximum Temperatures of 9-14°C

There will be substantial clouds today with rainfalls mostly in the eastern half of the country. Over Western Bulgaria, the clouds will sometimes scatter and decrease.



The southwestern wind will weaken and transform into northwestern later in the day, bringing cold air. The maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 14°C, in Sofia around 9°C.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.