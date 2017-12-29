181 People Spent the Night at the Crisis Centre For Homeless People in Sofia

December 29, 2017, Friday
Bulgaria: 181 People Spent the Night at the Crisis Centre For Homeless People in Sofia pixabay.com

181 people spent the night at the crisis centre for homeless people in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, its director Pepi Dzhurenov told FOCUS News Agency. It was a normal night, except that a person was causing trouble after drinking alcohol. The problem was solved and there were no incidents, he said.

