Two Men Charged Over 'Christmas Terror Plot'
Two men have been charged with terrorism offences by police who had been investigating a suspected Christmas attack plot, The Telegraph writes.
Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and a 22-year-old man from Sheffield have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, West Yorkshire Police said.
They are to appear by video-link before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The pair were among four men arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on December 19.
West Yorkshire Police said a 36-year-old man from Burngreave in Sheffield remains in custody, while a 41-year-old from Meersbrook in Sheffield was released on Saturday.
The arrests followed an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and backed by Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police.
