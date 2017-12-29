Two Men Charged Over 'Christmas Terror Plot'

Two Men Charged Over 'Christmas Terror Plot'

Two men have been charged with terrorism offences by police who had been investigating a suspected Christmas attack plot, The Telegraph writes. 

Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and a 22-year-old man from Sheffield have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, West Yorkshire Police said.

They are to appear by video-link before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The pair were among four men arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on December 19.

West Yorkshire Police said a 36-year-old man from Burngreave in Sheffield remains in custody, while a 41-year-old from Meersbrook in Sheffield was released on Saturday.

The arrests followed an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and backed by Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police.

terror plot, Christmas, terrorist attack, UK, Britain, London
