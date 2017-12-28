7 Days Sofia Health Insurance Fund Has No Internet Connection

For 7 days, a lack of Internet connection is causing discomfort to patients in Sofia, who visit the Sofia Health Insurance Fund on various occasions. On Friday, December 22, the last working day before Christmas, a cable was interrupted by the Bulgarian Telecommunications Company (BTC), an Internet provider for the National Health Insurance Fund.

The damage leads to the fact that the Regional Health Insurance Fund - Sofia City, does not have access to the general information resources of NHIF.

Today, 28 December, 7 days after the accident by the National Health Insurance Fund, they offer their apologies to the patients.

''We work to resolve the problem, together with BTC, from the moment of its finding'', say the NHIF. As the damage is serious, the NHIF could not commit to a deadline for re-establishing the connection with the Sofia Treasury