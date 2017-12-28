7 Days Sofia Health Insurance Fund Has No Internet Connection

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 28, 2017, Thursday // 13:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 7 Days Sofia Health Insurance Fund Has No Internet Connection pixabay.com

For 7 days, a lack of Internet connection is causing discomfort to patients in Sofia, who visit the Sofia Health Insurance Fund on various occasions. On Friday, December 22, the last working day before Christmas, a cable was interrupted by the Bulgarian Telecommunications Company (BTC), an Internet provider for the National Health Insurance Fund.

The damage leads to the fact that the Regional Health Insurance Fund - Sofia City, does not have access to the general information resources of NHIF.

Today, 28 December, 7 days after the accident by the National Health Insurance Fund, they offer their apologies to the patients.

''We work to resolve the problem, together with BTC, from the moment of its finding'', say the NHIF. As the damage is serious, the NHIF could not commit to a deadline for re-establishing the connection with the Sofia Treasury

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sofia Health Insurance Fund, NHIF, internet connection
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria