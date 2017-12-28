MPs Gave the Green Light For the Construction of a 2nd Cabin Lift in Bansko
The cabinet decided in favor of the ski tourism in Bansko and gave the green light for the eventual construction of a second cabin lift. This happened at the last meeting of the Council of Ministers for the year.
Environment Minister Neno Dimov said that any investment intention would go through all the points of the environmental legislation.
"These procedures will say how the possible construction of a second lift and the adjoining infrastructure will be compensated in Pirin Park," he said.
In his words, this is good news for all tourists at the beginning of the season.
