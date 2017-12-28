Cloudy with Maximum Temperatures Between 8°C and 13°C

Bulgaria: Cloudy with Maximum Temperatures Between 8°C and 13°C pixabay.com

Clouds will be increasing from the southwest with maximum temperatures ranging between 8°C and 13°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency

The Black Sea coast will see broken clouds, which will increase in the afternoon bringing rain tonight. There will be moderate wind increasing to strong in the afternoon and overnight. The maximum temperatures will be 12°C -16°C.

In the mountains before noon there will be strong wind from south-southwest, increasing even more later in the day. Mostly cloudy, with rain mainly in Rila and the Rhodopes turning to snow at about 2,000 m. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 6°C, at 2,000 m - about 0 – 1°C.

