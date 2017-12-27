Explosion in a Shopping Center in St. Petersburg, There are Injured People

Society » INCIDENTS | December 27, 2017, Wednesday // 19:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Explosion in a Shopping Center in St. Petersburg, There are Injured People twitter.com

An explosion in a shopping mall in St. Petersburg. On-site emergency services have arrived. The building was evacuated, TASS reported.

"There was an explosion in the building. Rescuers are already working on the ground. The evacuation was conducted. There is no burning fire, "the city authorities said, quoted by Focus.

The press service of the city administration of the Ministry of Interior reports that there are several injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not specified yet. According to preliminary data, four people have already been hospitalized. 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria