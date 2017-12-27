Explosion in a Shopping Center in St. Petersburg, There are Injured People
An explosion in a shopping mall in St. Petersburg. On-site emergency services have arrived. The building was evacuated, TASS reported.
"There was an explosion in the building. Rescuers are already working on the ground. The evacuation was conducted. There is no burning fire, "the city authorities said, quoted by Focus.
The press service of the city administration of the Ministry of Interior reports that there are several injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident are not specified yet. According to preliminary data, four people have already been hospitalized.
