A snowstorm stopped flights and trains in Japan



A storm in northern and central Japan has caused traffic disruption and flight and train cancellations, DPA reported.

Due to low atmospheric pressure over the Ohot Sea, the Japanese Meteorological Agency warned of the threat of high waves, blizzards and avalanches on Hokkaido Island and the coastal areas of the Japanese Sea by the end of tomorrow.

In northern Japan and the coastal areas of the Japanese Sea, between 60 and 90 centimeters of snow fell in the last 24 hours, TVNH reported. In a populated area on Hokkaido, wind gusts were recorded at 131.8 km / h.

The storm imposed today the cancellation of 12 flights, dozens of trains and 15 passenger ships on the island of Hokkaido, a local newspaper reported.

About 100 cars have been blocked on a highway in Yamagata Prefecture because of snowfalls, and in the morning a chain crash involving more than 10 cars. More than 10 people were injured yesterday in road accidents due to icy roads on the island.

Thunderstorms and strong winds have knocked down a 16-meter-long lighthouse at the port of Rumo.