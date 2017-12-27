A Snowstorm Stopped Flights and Trains in Japan

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 27, 2017, Wednesday // 15:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Snowstorm Stopped Flights and Trains in Japan pixabay.com

A snowstorm stopped flights and trains in Japan
 
A storm in northern and central Japan has caused traffic disruption and flight and train cancellations, DPA reported.

Due to low atmospheric pressure over the Ohot Sea, the Japanese Meteorological Agency warned of the threat of high waves, blizzards and avalanches on Hokkaido Island and the coastal areas of the Japanese Sea by the end of tomorrow.

In northern Japan and the coastal areas of the Japanese Sea, between 60 and 90 centimeters of snow fell in the last 24 hours, TVNH reported. In a populated area on Hokkaido, wind gusts were recorded at 131.8 km / h.

The storm imposed today the cancellation of 12 flights, dozens of trains and 15 passenger ships on the island of Hokkaido, a local newspaper reported.

About 100 cars have been blocked on a highway in Yamagata Prefecture because of snowfalls, and in the morning a chain crash involving more than 10 cars. More than 10 people were injured yesterday in road accidents due to icy roads on the island.

Thunderstorms and strong winds have knocked down a 16-meter-long lighthouse at the port of Rumo.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snowstorm, Japan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria