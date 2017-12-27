Snowstorms Left 24,000 Households in the UK Without Electricity

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 27, 2017, Wednesday // 15:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Snowstorms Left 24,000 Households in the UK Without Electricity pixabay.com

The snowstorms that hit the United Kingdom on the night of Wednesday left 24,000 households without electricity and led to the closure of a number of roads and highways, Sky News reported.

Serious truck crash caused by the complicated winter environment has caused the blocking of the M1 motorway in all lanes. As a result, a kilometer-long automobile congestion was formed, FOCUS reports.

Police have recommended drivers to look for alternative travel routes until the sails are cleared. Meanwhile, the Environmental Agency has issued 110 flood hazard warnings or flooded areas in the country, mostly in Southwest and Central England. Passengers at Birmingham Airport are warned that the snow may affect the flight schedule.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snowstorm, UK
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria