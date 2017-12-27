Snowstorms Left 24,000 Households in the UK Without Electricity

The snowstorms that hit the United Kingdom on the night of Wednesday left 24,000 households without electricity and led to the closure of a number of roads and highways, Sky News reported.

Serious truck crash caused by the complicated winter environment has caused the blocking of the M1 motorway in all lanes. As a result, a kilometer-long automobile congestion was formed, FOCUS reports.

Police have recommended drivers to look for alternative travel routes until the sails are cleared. Meanwhile, the Environmental Agency has issued 110 flood hazard warnings or flooded areas in the country, mostly in Southwest and Central England. Passengers at Birmingham Airport are warned that the snow may affect the flight schedule.