Cigarettes will have New Prices and New Excise Labels

Cigarettes will have new prices and new excise labels. The prices of some brands have already risen, reports bTV

The reason for the surge is the changes in excise duty on tobacco products. The most common cigarettes that cost 5 leva will reach 5.20 leva. However, this is increase in price is also for the lower class brands.

Expensive cigarettes may become cheaper as their excise duty becomes lower. Only manufacturers and importers will have to decide whether to lower the price.

From 2018, alcohol and cigarettes will have a new excise label.

"Goods that are covered with an old excise label will be commercially available until the quantity is exhausted, but not later than the end of 2018," said Customs Agency spokesman Tamara Vlaikova.

