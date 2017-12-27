Putin has Submitted Documents to Participate in the Elections

Politics | December 27, 2017, Wednesday // 15:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Putin has Submitted Documents to Participate in the Elections pixabay.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the Electoral Commission documents for his participation in the next vote, BNR announced. The head of state is on 18 March next year. Putin has applied for independence. It has the support of an initiative committee.

All documents submitted are subject to verification of compliance with the law, the election commission says. During the inspection 15 inquiries will be made in 12 departments.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, presidential, elections, Russia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria