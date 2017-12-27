Putin has Submitted Documents to Participate in the Elections
Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to the Electoral Commission documents for his participation in the next vote, BNR announced. The head of state is on 18 March next year. Putin has applied for independence. It has the support of an initiative committee.
All documents submitted are subject to verification of compliance with the law, the election commission says. During the inspection 15 inquiries will be made in 12 departments.
