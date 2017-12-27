Erdogan Closed a University and Arrested 54 Teachers

54 teachers from the Fatih University in Istanbul are arrested on suspicion of adherence to Gulen, the Anatolian agency said on Friday, cited News.bg. The school is closed by state decree.

According to the agency, the police had orders to arrest a total of 171 academic staff. They are said to have used a coded messaging application that the government believes are used by Gullen's supporters.

After the so-called coup in the summer of last year, Erdogan's regime arrested thousands of critics on the pretext that they sympathized with Gülen's preoccupation with terrorism.