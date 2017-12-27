Erdogan Closed a University and Arrested 54 Teachers

World | December 27, 2017, Wednesday // 15:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Erdogan Closed a University and Arrested 54 Teachers pixabay.com

54 teachers from the Fatih University in Istanbul are arrested on suspicion of adherence to Gulen, the Anatolian agency said on Friday, cited News.bg. The school is closed by state decree.

According to the agency, the police had orders to arrest a total of 171 academic staff. They are said to have used a coded messaging application that the government believes are used by Gullen's supporters.

After the so-called coup in the summer of last year, Erdogan's regime arrested thousands of critics on the pretext that they sympathized with Gülen's preoccupation with terrorism.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Erdogan, close, university, arrest, teachers
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria