Nearly 2000 People have Gone Through the Pirogov Hospital During the Holidays

pixabay.com

1900 people have sought help at Pirogov during the Christmas holidays. 300 of them remained for treatment. This was stated by the director of the hospital Prof. Dr. Asen Baltov, BNT reported.

Most of the work was done by toxicologists - patients with poisoning after a lot of alcohol and three who had consumed antifreeze. They explained that it was antifreeze next to the brandy bottle. In such a poisoning there is a danger of blindness. There may also be severe liver damage.

Many patients have been traumatized. 90 people were left to treatment in the hospital, some of them skiers. Three times less are those admitted to the hospital's surgery. There are no cases of victims of fireworks.

"Pirogov" again took the worst cases in the country. Since the beginning of the year, 214 000 people have been identified, of which over 40 000 have been adopted. 34% are from the country. 8900 are uninsured and for the last 4 days they are nearly two hundred. More and more patients are over 65 years of age. They require longer treatment.

