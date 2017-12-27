New Year's Concert in the Capital To be With Unique Light Effects

The capital city expects this year to include more than 20 000 people in the New Year's Concert at "Kniaz Alexander Batenberg Square". Along with them Bulgarians abroad will be able to watch the live concert on BNT1 and BNT World. For the 19th time the show will bring together some of the most popular Bulgarian artists.

The festive show will begin on December 31 at 22.00 and will continue until 1 am on January 1.

"The event in the center of Sofia will impress with unique light effects, a perfect sound covering the whole square, and a beautiful fireworks in the sky above the capital," Sofia Municipality explained. 

