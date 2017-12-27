US Sanctions 2 North Korean Officials Over Missile Program

World | December 27, 2017, Wednesday // 11:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: US Sanctions 2 North Korean Officials Over Missile Program pixabay.com

The United States has sanctioned two North Korean officials known for their role behind North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s missile program, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The men, Kim Jong Sik and Ri Pyong Chol, are known as two of the three people behind Kim’s banned rocket program.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: missile, U.S., North Korea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria