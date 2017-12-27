US Sanctions 2 North Korean Officials Over Missile Program
The United States has sanctioned two North Korean officials known for their role behind North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s missile program, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website on Tuesday, Reuters reports.
The men, Kim Jong Sik and Ri Pyong Chol, are known as two of the three people behind Kim’s banned rocket program.
