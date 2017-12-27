The Weather Conditions in the Lower parts of the Mountains Are Good For Tourism

The conditions for hiking in the lower parts of the mountains are good. This was announced by the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) FOCUS Agency from the Mountain Rescue Service (MSF). There are good conditions for hiking in the region of Stara Planina.

In the highest parts of Rila, Pirin and Vitosha there is fog and moderate to strong wind. The conditions for tourism there are not very good.

Mountain rescuers advise tourists to keep up with the weather forecast, wind up in the late afternoon. The winter resorts Borovets, Bansko, Pamporovo and Bezbog are working. There are no registered incidents over the past 24 hours.



More information is available on MRS’ website ( www.pss-bg.bg/ ), or on: 02/ 9632000 and 1470 (for all mobile operators).