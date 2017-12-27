Today marks the 14th anniversary of the attack against the Bulgarian base in Karbala. On December 27, 2003, a truck bomb hit the Bulgarian base in Karbala, Iraq, killing five servicepersons, injuring another 27 and seriously damaging the facility.



Within 15 minutes, between 12:45 and 13:00 local time, three coordinated assaults were carried suicide attacks. Car-tanker breaks through the enclosures and explodes, as a result of the explosion, five Bulgarian soldiers are killed. Another 27 people from the Bulgarian contingent were injured and hospitalized.



On December 28, a Bulgarian military airplane flew to Iraq to pick up the bodies of the dead and some of the wounded. 22 of the wounded in the bombing of the Bulgarian base in Karbala have been transported to Sofia. Slightly injured remain in Iraq.

Other 5 Bulgarians were transported to the Landstül hospital in Germany. 30 December 2003 was declared by the Council of Ministers as a day of national mourning.