Today Marks the 14th Anniversary of the Attack Against the Bulgarian Base in Karbala

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 27, 2017, Wednesday // 11:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Today Marks the 14th Anniversary of the Attack Against the Bulgarian Base in Karbala pixabay.com

Today marks the 14th anniversary of the attack against the Bulgarian base in Karbala. On December 27, 2003, a truck bomb hit the Bulgarian base in Karbala, Iraq, killing five servicepersons, injuring another 27 and seriously damaging the facility.

Within 15 minutes, between 12:45 and 13:00 local time, three coordinated assaults were carried suicide attacks. Car-tanker breaks through the enclosures and explodes, as a result of the explosion, five Bulgarian soldiers are killed. Another 27 people from the Bulgarian contingent were injured and hospitalized. 

On December 28, a Bulgarian military airplane flew to Iraq to pick up the bodies of the dead and some of the wounded. 22 of the wounded in the bombing of the Bulgarian base in Karbala have been transported to Sofia. Slightly injured remain in Iraq.
Other 5 Bulgarians were transported to the Landstül hospital in Germany. 30 December 2003 was declared by the Council of Ministers as a day of national mourning.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: attack, Iraq, Kerbala, soldiers, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria