The United States has Drastically Cut off the UN Operational Budget

Politics | December 26, 2017, Tuesday // 12:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The United States has Drastically Cut off the UN Operational Budget twitter.com

The United States will reduce the UN's two-year operating budget by $ 285 million. This was stated by US Permanent Representative at the UN, Niki Hailey, Fox News reported. "UN inefficiencies and over-spending are well-known," Haley said. "We will no longer allow abuse of the generosity of the American people, or it will remain uncontrolled."

She added that "this historical cost cut - in addition to many other initiatives for a more effective and responsible UN - is a big step in the right direction." The UN budget now covers a two-year period starting in January of the even-numbered year. After the UN General Assembly last week convicted Donald Trump's decision to move the embassy and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Hailey and other US officials promised to reconsider the role of the United States in the organization, including the size of its financial contributions.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, cut, budget, UN
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria