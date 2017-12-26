The United States has Drastically Cut off the UN Operational Budget

The United States will reduce the UN's two-year operating budget by $ 285 million. This was stated by US Permanent Representative at the UN, Niki Hailey, Fox News reported. "UN inefficiencies and over-spending are well-known," Haley said. "We will no longer allow abuse of the generosity of the American people, or it will remain uncontrolled."

She added that "this historical cost cut - in addition to many other initiatives for a more effective and responsible UN - is a big step in the right direction." The UN budget now covers a two-year period starting in January of the even-numbered year. After the UN General Assembly last week convicted Donald Trump's decision to move the embassy and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Hailey and other US officials promised to reconsider the role of the United States in the organization, including the size of its financial contributions.