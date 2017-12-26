A Plane Left the Runway during Landing at Boston Airport

Society » INCIDENTS | December 26, 2017, Tuesday // 12:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Plane Left the Runway during Landing at Boston Airport pixabay.com

Jetblue airliner left the Logan airport runway in the US city of Boston last night, the Associated Press reported, citing company officials. No one is injured.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: plane, incident, left, runway
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria