The Visibility of Trakia Highway between Sliven and St. Zagora is Decreased

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 26, 2017, Tuesday // 12:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Visibility of Trakia Highway between Sliven and St. Zagora is Decreased archive

Drivers to move with caution and speed at the Trakia motorway in the regions of Sliven and Stara Zagora, warns the Road Infrastructure Agency. In this area due to fog there is a reduced visibility up to 50 m.

According to information at 9.40 am, the traffic on the Hemus highway 14 km in the direction of Varna is limited due to road traffic accident. Traffic is redirected by a bypass route: by road III-105 Eleshnitsa - Stolnik - road I-6 Sarantsi - road III-1001 Gorno Kamartsi - Hemus Motorway.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic, highway, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria