The Visibility of Trakia Highway between Sliven and St. Zagora is Decreased

Drivers to move with caution and speed at the Trakia motorway in the regions of Sliven and Stara Zagora, warns the Road Infrastructure Agency. In this area due to fog there is a reduced visibility up to 50 m.

According to information at 9.40 am, the traffic on the Hemus highway 14 km in the direction of Varna is limited due to road traffic accident. Traffic is redirected by a bypass route: by road III-105 Eleshnitsa - Stolnik - road I-6 Sarantsi - road III-1001 Gorno Kamartsi - Hemus Motorway.