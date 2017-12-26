Another 10 Countries Negotiated to Relocate their Embassies to Jerusalem
Israel has been in contact with at least ten countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem, following the example of the United States, said Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotatli, the BNT reported.
According to him, there are also European countries among them. The speech came after Guatemala announced it would move its mission to Jerusalem. According to diplomatic sources, countries that consider Washington to follow are Honduras, the Philippines, Romania and South Sudan. However, they emphasize that they are initial contacts, not negotiations. US President Donald Trump's decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has sparked intense Palestinian outrage and violent protests around the world.
