The Air in Sofia is Again Heavily Polluted

December 26, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria: The Air in Sofia is Again Heavily Polluted

The air in almost all of Sofia is again heavily polluted, shows a real-time report at

http://sofia.maps.luftdaten.info/#12/42.6972/23.3233.

The data from the forecasted information on PM10 from the site of the municipality is that today there will be moderate pollution potential in Druzhba and Nadezhda (51-100 micrograms per cub.m) and average in Pavlovo and Hippodruma -150). The situation is expected to normalize tomorrow. Sofia Municipality is triggering an Early Warning System, which uses five automatic stations, one of which is Kopitoto.

air, sofia, polluted
