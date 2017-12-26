Bulgarians Eat as much as Slovaks Drink as much as Britons and Smoke as much as Greeks

In Belgium, one consumes 3793 calories a day, while our consumption is 2877 calories. In eating food, the Belgians headed the EU, followed by Austria with 3784 and Ireland - 3591 calories. France and Germany are respectively 3524 and 3539 calories (Italy is so much the same). For Bulgarians, the reception is almost as much as the Slovaks with 2902. We are at the back of the queue, according to a publication in Politico, quoted by Darik Radio. Data is from Eurostat.

According to WHO statistics, alcohol use number 1 is the Lithuanians with 15, 4 liters of pure alcohol on average per capita per year. Our northern neighbors from Romania get 14.4 liters. Hungarians are lagging behind, but not by much - 13.3 liters. According to these statistics, Bulgarians drink 11.4 liters per person per person. By this indicator, we are almost as much as Britons who consume 11.6 liters per person on average per year.

As smokers Bulgarians are among the leaders and on an equal footing with France - 36% of the population smokes, says Politiko, referring to spring Eurobarometer data. Our southern neighbors, the Greeks, are ahead of us by one percent. In Croatia, the proportion of smokers is 35 per cent. These four countries and Latvia close the top five among the population. Sweden is the only country where the proportion of smokers is below 10 per cent. There, only 7 percent of the population reaches the cigarettes.

Politiko also looks at drinking coffee. The Finn drank an average of 12 kg of coffee per year. This makes the Scandinavian country a champion on this benchmark. Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands drink between 8 and 9 kilograms of coffee per person per year. The consumption of coffee by Bulgarians and Britons is almost the same: Bulgarians drink 2.9 kilograms a year and the British one hundred grams less. Two hundred grams more than us consume coffee Hungarians. At least coffee is drunk by Poles and Romanians - 2.4 and 2.3 kg respectively.