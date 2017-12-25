171 People Have Spent the Night at the Crisis Center for Homelessness in the Capital

Bulgaria: 171 People Have Spent the Night at the Crisis Center for Homelessness in the Capital pixabay.com

 171 people have stayed at the Crisis Center for Homelessness in the capital.

This was reported to FOCUS News Agency by the Director of the Crisis Center for Homeless People in the Capital - Pepi Dzhurenov. He specified that a frozen person was brought to the crisis center. "We called an ambulance and now its condition is relatively good," said Pepi Jourenov.

