171 People Have Spent the Night at the Crisis Center for Homelessness in the Capital
Society | December 25, 2017, Monday // 16:28| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
171 people have stayed at the Crisis Center for Homelessness in the capital.
This was reported to FOCUS News Agency by the Director of the Crisis Center for Homeless People in the Capital - Pepi Dzhurenov. He specified that a frozen person was brought to the crisis center. "We called an ambulance and now its condition is relatively good," said Pepi Jourenov.
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)