It is Christmas!

Bulgaria: It is Christmas! pixabay.com

The Christian world celebrates the birth of the Son of God Jesus Christ. In the folk calendar, Christmas begins as early as midnight after Christmas Eve. 

On this day the fastings are over and the family table already includes meat and dairy dishes. Believers go to a church where there is a festive service.

The holiday is also known as Big Christmas, Bozhik, Bozic.

Their name-days ielebrate: Bozhidar, Bozhidara, Hristo, Christiana, Christina, Christina, Christina, Christina, Christina, Christiana, Christiana, Christiana, Christiana, Christiana, Christiana, Christiana, Kristiana, Radomira, Radostin, Radostina, Radoslava, Radoslav, Emil, Emmanuel, Emanuil, Emanuela, Manuela, Manuel, Manuil, Manuel, Mladen, Mladenka, Miladin, Miladinka, Milladina.

