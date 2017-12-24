''There is a decrease in the injuries pyrotechnics in recent years in Bulgaria.'' This was said in an interview with FOCUS News Agency by Assoc. Prof. Lyudmil Simeonov - Head of the Clinic of Hand Surgery and Replanting to UMHALSM "N. I. Pirogov ".



"Patients with pyrotechnic injuries occur rarely during the year. An average of 6 months has two or three such patients. They happen a little more around holidays, such as Christmas and New Years. Then, within two weeks, we see more of such damage.



In general, the trend of this pathology has decreased in recent years, relative to the times 20 years ago, when people prepared them for themselves and then the quality was low and the force of the blasts was more powerful, "commented Prof. Simeonov.