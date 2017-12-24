Santa Claus Leaves Finland

Santa went to the world with his sled. In the most exciting night of the year, it will bring joy to millions of people.

After weeks of tense work to prepare the gifts, Santa took the long way home to every child. According to an old tradition, it was sent by dozens of kids from all over Finland.

"My hottest Christmas wish is for all people in the world for a moment to think that there are lonely people around us. Call your neighbors, call long-forgotten friends, your loved ones, send them a message, or chat or just call them. The best help in loneliness is the love of other people, "said Santa Claus.

The home of Santa Claus in Rovaniemi is one of the most visited tourist attractions in his home country not only on the eve of the holiday but also throughout the year.



Traditionally, the good old man's journey is closely monitored by the NORAD radar and satellite radar.