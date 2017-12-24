North Korea has Defined the Latest Sanctions as a Military Action

North Korea defines new sanctions against it as "military actions" and as a complete blockade of economic activity, BNT reports. In a statement by the North Korean Foreign Ministry, Pyongyang threatens to continue its nuclear program and create a "balance of power with the United States."

The UN Security Council unanimously voted for the new sanctions. They further tighten oil exports to North Korea. There are also restrictions on North Koreans abroad. After 24 months of work in other countries, they will be repatriated, reminds National Television.