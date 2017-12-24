Tragedy in the Philippines: 37 Killed in a Shopping Center

37 people have probably died in a fire in a shopping center in the Philippine city of Davao last night. This was reported by assistant mayor Paolo Douterte, son of the country's president, Rodrigo Duterte, reported the local agencies.

The on-site fire service official said the chances of survival of those 37 people was zero, Paolo Douterte said in Facebook. The fire started on Saturday morning local time in the four-story building. The people gathered inside were trapped, said Ralph Kanoy, a local police officer. He reported that the fire had lasted for hours. The fire broke out on the third floor, where textiles, plastics and wood products were sold, which are difficult to extinguish.
President Rodrigo Dutere was mayor of Davao for two decades and continues to live in the city. He has already visited the site of the fire to express sympathy to the victims' relatives.

