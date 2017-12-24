Man Attacked with Machetes Pedestrians in Los Angeles, There are Wounded People

At least 9 people were injured after a man attacked them with a machete in Los Angeles just the day before Christmas. As the Daily Star reported, the man carried a gas mask and carried out his attack near the Kanoga Park in the city.

According to the eyewitnesses of the site, there were law enforcement officers who opened fire at the criminal and wounded him. He, along with the other 8 injured, was hospitalized. According to some information, the suspect of the attack was dead. The condition of the victims is not known. The causes and circumstances surrounding the attack are also unclear.