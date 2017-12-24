In Anticipation of Christmas Eve

On the eve of Christmas is one of the brightest celebrations - Christmas Eve. Orthodox churches are hosted by the Holy Mass. According to the biblical tradition of Christmas Eve, the birth struggles of Virgin Mary, which began at Ignazhden, was completed. In the different parts of the country the people call the day Little Christmas, Cadenese Dinner. It is dedicated to the home, the hearth, but also the ancestors. Christmas Eve is a family holiday and it's good to be together. Preparation for it starts early and lasts for a few days to create a pleasant atmosphere. The house shines in Christmas decoration, and the center is the tree. Besides bringing freshness, it symbolizes fertility and it is believed that every family member has to hook a toy on it. At the top of the Christmas tree is usually put a star, which is associated with eternity.

24 December is the last day of the second-long Christian post-nativity. According to the tradition from Ignazden to Christmas Eve, only vegetable food with vegetable oil is eaten. For Christmas Eve, a number of traditions, customs and rituals are observed. Among them is the placing of a certain number of dishes on the table, the burning of the buckwheat, the delivery of the festive bread, the breaking of walnuts. All these rituals are related to divination and wishes for health, luck and prosperity in the coming months. On Christmas we must most of all celebrate spiritually in our family.

On December 24, the Orthodox Church celebrated the Holy Martyr Eugene. Day name celebrates Eugene, Eugenia, Zheni, Malcho, Malen, Malena.