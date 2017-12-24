Enhanced Security Measures in Europe for Christmas

European capitals are preparing to meet Christmas with strong security measures. Police and patrols guard the Christmas bazaars for the peace of the people, the agencies said.

France welcomes its first Christmas out of the state of emergency declared in the country after the series of 2015 terrorist attacks. Two months after the adoption of the new counter-terrorism law of President Emmanuel Macron, Paris, though alarmed, breathes calmly. Still, the police presence in the places where more people are traditionally crowded will be strengthened.

There will be additional reinforcements to 4,000 police officers and military personnel already recruited to ensure the peace of the residents and guests of Paris. For the first time, however, the famous Champs-Elysees boulevard will welcome the holidays without its emblematic small houses. The Christmas bazaar was canceled and the official version of the authorities is that it is because of the low quality of the attractions and the goods it offers. Each year, the Champs Elysees gathers more than 600,000 people on New Year's Eve. And this will not be an exception.

According to a survey, the festive mood of the French today is much higher than last year.