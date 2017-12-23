Plovdiv Police Detained a Serial Rapist

Bulgaria: Plovdiv Police Detained a Serial Rapist

The Plovdiv police detained a 32-year-old man who, within less than two weeks, on December 7 and 20, raped two young women in the Kyuchuk Paris district.

In either case, the attacker has been waiting for his victims to park their cars in the evening in front of their homes, threatening them with a knife and raping them brutally in their cars.

In the second case, he raped a young woman who had waited her boyfried in in her car.

Against the detained man there are already charges. The District Prosecutor's Office is expected tomorrow to file a request for a permanent detention order.

He has already been sentenced and has been in prison for 4 years and three months for rape. Released in April 2017.

 

