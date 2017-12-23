Snowstorm Chaos as Drivers Stranded on Main Greek Highway (video)
Hundreds of drivers have been stranded on the main Athens to Thessaloniki highway, as a snow storm hit central Greece, on Friday./ thegreekreporter
According to reports, traffic came to a standstill about 100 km north of Athens, just north of Lake Yliki.
A 14 km long jam formed, as thousands of Athenians were travelling north for the Christmas holidays.
Officials say that it could take hours to clear the highway from the snow. More than a dozen snowplowing vehicles are operating in this particular section of the road.
Heavy snow has caused problems in other parts of Greece, as well. Emergency services freed passengers of a bus that was stranded near Kalavryta, in the Peloponnese.
Traffic police is urging drivers to exercise extreme caution as night falls and ice forms on the roads.
- » Inspections of Pedestrian Crossings Begin across the Country
- » Bulgaria Fines EVN, CEZ for Competition Breach
- » Canada Eases Visa Rule for Romania and Bulgaria
- » Greece Sold the Thessaloniki Port For 1.1 bln EUR
- » Sofia will Invest over BGN 100 Million in Transport Infrastructure in 2018
- » Russia Intends to Conquer 20% of the Liquefied Gas Market by 2035