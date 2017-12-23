Christmas Number One 2017: Ed Sheeran Claims Victory with Beyonce Duet

The Christmas number one single for 2017 has been revealed.

Ed Sheeran has reigned supreme in the annual battle with his Beyonce duet “Perfect” which has been in the top spot for the entirety of December.

The singer expressed his gratitude to fans with a message he posted on social media, saying: “Thank you very much for making Perfect Christmas number one. This is an actual dream come true and I'm very proud and happy.

"Thank you so much and have a very merry Christmas, happy holidays and a happy new year.”

Sheeran also features on the number two single - "River" by Eminem which appears on the rapper's latest record which claimed the number one album spot.

Making it into the top ten were festive classics by Wham! ("Last Christmas"), Mariah Carey ("All I Want for Christmas Is You") and Pogues with "Fairytale of New York" featuring Kirsty MacColl.

It's been a big year for Sheeran following the release of his third album Divide which saw him dominate the charts over the ensuing months with a total of nine songs in the top 10. Lead track “Shape of You” was number one for a staggering 13 weeks.

The 26-year-old - who headlined Glastonbury Festival in July - is the year's most streamed artist on Spotify with a reported 47m monthly listeners.

