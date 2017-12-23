The Health Ministry Wants to Buy 400 Ambulances by March Next Year

Bulgaria: The Health Ministry Wants to Buy 400 Ambulances by March Next Year

The Ministry of Health will apply by the end of March 2018 to buy 400 ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and to renew 27 Emergency Medical Centers in the district towns with their 170 subsidiaries and 6 outsourced teams. This is reported by BGNES.

MH is the beneficiary of the grant amounting to BGN 163.5 million under the Operational Program "Regions for Growth" 2014-2020.

