More than 300,000 Cars are on the Roads from Sofia to the Province for the Holidays

December 23, 2017, Saturday
Increased pre-holiday traffic is expected today on the Hemus and Trakia highways, at the exits of Sofia, as well as on the E-79 international road, bTV reports.

According to Road Traffic Police,  300,000 vehicles are on the move just from the capital to different parts of the country.

The Ministry of Interior reports that they are working in full mobilization, with teams in all key locations. The patrols will have signal lights on to be seen from afar.

The travel agency said they had stopped all repairs on the major motorways so as not to hinder the holiday movement.

Most likely, the traffic will also be around the big shopping centers.

From Sunday the road traffic police will start an action against speeding and use of alcohol and drugs. Drivers are advised to keep their distance and drive at a reasonable pace.

