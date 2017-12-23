At the Beginning of 2018, the Earth's Population will be 7.6 Billion People

At the Beginning of 2018, the Earth's Population will be 7.6 Billion People

The world's population is expected to reach nearly 7.6 billion by the beginning of 2018, the German Foundation for the World Population said. In the last year the world population has increased by 83 million, BNR reported.

The number of people in Africa is expected to grow rapidly in the decades to come - according to projections, the population of this continent will double to over 2.5 billion by 2050

