Nearly 90 People Died after a Tropical Storm in the Philippines
Nearly 90 people were killed and dozens disappeared after a tropical storm hit the southern Philippines. All victims are on Mindanao Island, bTV reports.
Due to torrential rains, large landslides have formed, which have overwhelmed villages on the island. In many places, electricity and communications are interrupted. Each year, around 20 tropical storms pass through the Philippines, which bring with them great destruction.
