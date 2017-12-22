Serbia Introduces an "Open System" For Toll Payment From 1 January

Bulgaria: Serbia Introduces an "Open System" For Toll Payment From 1 January pixabay.com

From 1 January 2018, the Republic of Serbia introduces an "open system" to pay tolls for vehicles passing through the newly discovered stretch of the motorway between the cities of Dimitrovgrad and Nis.

This means that the fee will be paid only by cars coming from Bulgaria and traveling to Nis, as well as in the opposite direction.

The car tax in one direction will be 190 Serbian dinars (about 1.60 euros). The minibuses will pay 280 dinars (around EUR 2.40), buses - 500 dinars (EUR 4.70) and trucks - 1120 dinars (about EUR 9.50).

This form of payment will apply until the southern and eastern outposts of Corridor 10 are fully completed when a "closed system" of payment is introduced. Fees can be paid in cash in BGN and in euro as well as by bank card.

To all our compatriots who choose to travel through Serbia during the Christmas and New Year holidays, we note that the traffic from Western Europe to Bulgaria at that time is very intense.

You can get information about the current state of traffic in Serbia and the border checkpoints in the country from the site of the Car Union of Serbiahttp://www.amss.org.rs/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=511&Itemid=210

Tags: Serbia, NIS, toll system
