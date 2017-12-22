Inspections of Pedestrian Crossings Begin across the Country

An Inspection of pedestrian crossings will be carried out across the country, Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor, Sotir Tsatsarov said at a Ministry of Interior briefing on 21st of December. Tsatsarov added the inspection was initiated by the Prosecutor’s office and will be assigned for implementation to the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Regional Development. The reason for the inspection is the increased number of incidents on crosswalks.

4,038 pedestrians were killed in traffic for the recent 11 months, Interior Minister Valentin Radev announced. He said such fatalities were more common in villages and towns rather than outside them. Pedestrian fatalities in villages were twice as many as in cities.

The chief prosecutor said that the purpose of the inspection was to check whether the type of road marking material was in conformity with the legal requirements, and whether the normative criteria for the location of the pedestrian crossing were met.

Nikolai Nankov, Minister of Regional Development said that there were many crossings at which the marking has been worn out, or placed wrongly. There are requirements that the pedestrian crossing should be visible from a distance of 30 m, he added.

Authorities added that colourful and painted pedestrian crossings were illegal, reported the Bulgarian National Television.