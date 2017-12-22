NIMH: Broken Clouds Today with Temperatures Between 0°C to 5°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 22, 2017, Friday // 12:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Broken Clouds Today with Temperatures Between 0°C to 5°C pixabay.com

There will be broken clouds today, clearing to mostly sunny at places. The highs will range between 0°C to 5°C, about 1°C in Sofia, the wind will be light to moderate from west-northwest, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency The atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the average for December.


The Black Sea coast will be partly cloudy with moderate northwest wind and maximum temperatures of 2°C-4°C.

The mountains will be mostly sunny, with moderate north wind increasing in the afternoon. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 2°C, at 2,000 m - about minus 4°C.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Black Sea, clouds, winter, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria