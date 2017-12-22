NIMH: Broken Clouds Today with Temperatures Between 0°C to 5°C

There will be broken clouds today, clearing to mostly sunny at places. The highs will range between 0°C to 5°C, about 1°C in Sofia, the wind will be light to moderate from west-northwest, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency The atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the average for December.



The Black Sea coast will be partly cloudy with moderate northwest wind and maximum temperatures of 2°C-4°C.



The mountains will be mostly sunny, with moderate north wind increasing in the afternoon. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 2°C, at 2,000 m - about minus 4°C.