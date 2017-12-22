Grigor Dimitrov is Among the Top 10 of the Most Attractive Tennis Players

As 2017 comes to a close, it’s time to rank professional tennis players in a way they are rarely sorted: by how much fun they were this year to watch on the court.

You already know where they stand on the association computers and prize money lists; those are objective measurements. Now it’s time for more subjective judgments, based on characteristics open to debate, such as aesthetics and public passion.

Players on these lists can gain points for smashing a racket, or returning a ball between the legs, or taking reckless tactical risks. You won’t see defensive standouts like Novak Djokovic or Caroline Wozniacki anywhere near the top 10 — because nobody really likes defense in tennism it is written in the article by FORBS.

Grigor Dmitrov, #3, $6.61 million. A mini-Federer, only with more of an edge. Dmitrov has that pretty one-handed backhand and gorgeous fluidity. Unlike Federer, though, he’ll get down on himself and smash a racquet or two. Could be the next No. 1 – on this ranking system, as well as the computer. He’s getting less volatile, however. That might help him in the real rankings but hurt him here.

First is Nick Kyrgios. After him are Roger Federer, Dennis Shapovalov, Rafael Nadal, Dustin Brown and Gael Monfils.

Number one for women is CoCo Vandeweghe, followed by Serena Williams and Jelena Ostapenko.

