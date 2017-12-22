Since the Beginning of Its Term, the National Assembly has Adopted 72 laws, 181 Decisions and 2 Declarations

BSP has submitted most questions and inquiries since the beginning of the 44th National Assembly - 343 questions and 17 inquiries, according to a report prepared by the parliamentary press center.

After them, they most asked the United Patriots' parliamentary group - they have asked 50 questions.

The most were the Minister of Regional Development Nikolay Nankov - 65, the Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev - 40, the Minister of Agriculture Rumen Porozhanov - 38, the Minister of Economy Neno Dimov - 33, Vladislav Goranov answered 30 and the Interior Minister Valentin Radev answered 27.

Since the beginning of its term, the National Assembly has adopted 72 laws, 181 decisions and two declarations.

From 19 April to 21 December, 164 bills were received, 91 of them being submitted by MPs.

The proposed draft decisions are 170.

MPs held a total of 92 plenary sessions, three of which were extraordinary.