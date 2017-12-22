The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime Break Up a Drug Lab in Veliko Tarnovo (pictures)

In a special action, the The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime and the police from Veliko Tarnovo broke up a drug lab for the production of amphetamines in Tarnovo, the Ministry of Interior announced.

At the address were found and seized a tableting machine in the production of tablets, 10 plastic bags containing captagon logo (fenethylline) pills, and about 10 kg of amphetamine substance prepared for tabletting.

Two men were detained.

 

