The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime Break Up a Drug Lab in Veliko Tarnovo (pictures)
In a special action, the The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime and the police from Veliko Tarnovo broke up a drug lab for the production of amphetamines in Tarnovo, the Ministry of Interior announced.
At the address were found and seized a tableting machine in the production of tablets, 10 plastic bags containing captagon logo (fenethylline) pills, and about 10 kg of amphetamine substance prepared for tabletting.
Two men were detained.
