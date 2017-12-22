"Rolling Stones" have the Most Successful Tour of the Year

The legendary rock band The Rolling Stones topped the list for the most successful world concert tours in 2017, compiled by Polstar.

Participants are ranked according to the average revenue of their tour in each city and average ticket price. The Rolling Stones earn $ 10 million in revenue per town and the average ticket price is $ 159.

The second place is for the U2, whose tour brought them an average of $ 8.4 million per city. The average ticket price for their concerts is $ 117. Coldplay took third place with $ 5 million and $ 105 for a ticket. The top five complements Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, fourth and fifth respectively.

The list included artists such as Guns N 'Roses, Roger Waters, Dead & Company, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Depeche Mode, Ariana Grande, Neil Diamond, Mark Anthony, Weekend, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Faith Hill, Foo Fighters, Enrique Iglesias, Little Mix.