The Construction of a Fence Between the Crimea and Ukraine Begins

The border management of FSB for Crimea has signed a contract with the Start-7 Production and Installation Center (Zarechnyy, Pensen district) to build a 50-kilometer fence on the border between the Crimean Peninsula and Ukraine, Interfax reported.

The contract price is 204 million (nearly $ 3.5 million). Funding is from the federal budget of Russia.

The height of the fence will be 2 meters and its foundations will be dropped to 30 cm. The construction period is until 25 May.