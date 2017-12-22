Orban: Hungary will Block any EU Punishment Against Poland

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban today said that for Hungary, a strong Poland is a vital member of the Central European group and will therefore block any action to temporarily suspend Poland's voting rights in the EU, Reuters reported.

Orban said that Poland, attacked by Brussels for its judicial reform, was criticized unfairly and biased, and once again said that Hungary would not support any attempt to trigger Article 7 of the EU treaty that leads to the imposition of sanctions, informs BTA.

The EU must clearly understand that it is pointless even to initiate proceedings against Poland, because Hungary will react and raise an "insurmountable obstacle" on this path, the Hungarian prime minister said. He has previously stated that he will not vote in favor of a punitive procedure against Poland.

