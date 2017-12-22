New Earthquake was Registered in Iran
At least eight people were injured in a violent earthquake in Iran, say broadcasting agencies by referring to state television.
The 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in the western province of Kermanshah near the border with Iraq. Rescue teams were sent to the city of Khubanan, where was the epicenter of the earthquake. Electricity in the village is interrupted, and some houses have suffered damage. Iran is located in a seismic area.
Last month, 620 people died and thousands were injured in a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.3 in Kermanshahn province. Dozens of people were injured in several earthquakes in the region on December 12th. Two people died and 117 were injured in a 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook a city near Tehran on Wednesday.
