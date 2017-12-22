New Earthquake was Registered in Iran

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 22, 2017, Friday // 11:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Earthquake was Registered in Iran archive

At least eight people were injured in a violent earthquake in Iran, say broadcasting agencies by referring to state television.

The 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in the western province of Kermanshah near the border with Iraq. Rescue teams were sent to the city of Khubanan, where was the epicenter of the earthquake. Electricity in the village is interrupted, and some houses have suffered damage. Iran is located in a seismic area.

Last month, 620 people died and thousands were injured in a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.3 in Kermanshahn province. Dozens of people were injured in several earthquakes in the region on December 12th. Two people died and 117 were injured in a 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook a city near Tehran on Wednesday.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, Earthquake
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria